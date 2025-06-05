Missing Indore couple case: Meghalaya Police recovers black raincoat amid ongoing search for Sonam Raghuvanshi Missing Indore couple case: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that the state government will pursue justice with utmost determination in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore.

Shillong:

The Meghalaya Police have recovered a black field coat suspected to be a raincoat near a viewpoint, in connection with the ongoing search for Sonam Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing along with her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills), Vivek Syiem, confirmed the recovery, noting that the coat bears visible stains, though their nature is yet to be determined. “The stains on the coat are under scrutiny. At this point, we cannot confirm if they are bloodstains. Forensic analysis is required to ascertain the nature of the markings,” said SP Syiem.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the coat belongs to Sonam Raghuvanshi. “We are examining available video footage and other evidence to compare with the recovered coat, but a conclusive link can only be established after further investigation. Notably, the coat is a size 3XL, which also requires verification,” he added.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body recovered from Shillong

The discovery comes as part of a broader investigation following the suspected murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was found in a ditch earlier this week. In light of these developments, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the SP (City), has been constituted to investigate the case.

Police have also seized a mobile phone and recovered a suspected weapon used in the crime. “A case has been registered, the post-mortem of Raja Raghuvanshi has been completed, and critical evidence, including a mobile phone and the suspected weapon, has been taken into custody,” SP Syiem stated.

When asked about Sonam Raghuvanshi’s current status, the SP confirmed that her whereabouts remain unknown and that the search operation is ongoing.

Know more about the missing case of Indore couple

The couple, newly married on May 11, had travelled to Shillong for their honeymoon on May 20. Their family last spoke to them on the afternoon of May 23, after which both their phones were found switched off. Raja’s body was discovered days later, and police suspect foul play.

The case continues to evolve, as authorities intensify efforts to locate Sonam Raghuvanshi and determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.