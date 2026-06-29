SUV rams reversing car on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, four of family killed | Video

Saharanpur:

Four members of a family from Sonipat district in Haryana were killed and three others critically injured after their car was hit by a speeding SUV while reversing on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway after missing an exit, police said.

SUV rams reversing car on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

The accident occurred on Friday (June 26) near the Halgoya cut in the Rampur Maniharan area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. According to police, the family's Tata Tiago had crossed the designated exit and was reversing towards the missed cut when a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into it from behind.

The impact was so severe that the Tiago was dragged for nearly 300 metres before overturning multiple times and falling off the road. The vehicle was completely mangled, while the Scorpio also lost control and overturned.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Charan Singh, his wife Sudesh, daughter-in-law Preeti, and grandson Shivansh. All were residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Sonipat district and were on their way to Haridwar on a religious pilgrimage. The injured include Praveen, Sahdev, and another individual whose name was not immediately known.

CCTV footage going viral | WATCH

CCTV footage of the horrific accident near the Halgoya cut on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has surfaced and is rapidly going viral on social media. The footage shows the Tata Tiago crossing the Halgoya exit before reversing on the expressway in an apparent attempt to return to the missed cut. Moments later, a speeding Scorpio SUV crashes into the rear of the car.

The impact was so devastating that the Tiago was dragged for nearly 300 metres before overturning multiple times and being completely mangled. The Scorpio also lost control and overturned after the collision. The entire incident was captured by highway surveillance cameras.

Initial investigations suggest speeding and reckless driving were the cause of the accident. Police have seized both vehicles and initiated legal action against the drivers.

According to the post-mortem report, all four victims died due to multiple rib fractures. Police said the severe chest injuries caused breathing failure, leading to suffocation.

Police officials say that a detailed analysis of the accident's causes is being conducted based on CCTV footage and other evidence. Only after the investigation is complete will it become clear what circumstances led to the accident and whose negligence was involved.

(Report: Khalid Hasan)

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