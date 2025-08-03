'Misleading, baseless': EC fact-checks P Chidambaram over '6.5 lakh voters enrolled in Tamil Nadu' claim The ECI said misinformation is being spread in the media to "obstruct" the SIR drive in poll-bound Bihar. Talking about those voters who have permanently migrated from Bihar to other states, the poll body said that the exact figures will be known "only after the SIR has been conducted".

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday rejected veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram's claims that 6.5 lakh people were added as voters in Tamil Nadu, calling them "misleading and baseless". In a statement, the poll body also urged politicians not to spread false information with regard to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by it at the national level.

The ECI said misinformation is being spread in the media to "obstruct" the SIR drive in poll-bound Bihar. Talking about those voters who have permanently migrated from Bihar to other states, the poll body said that the exact figures will be known "only after the SIR has been conducted".

"The Constitution of India read with RP Act 1950 envisages Enrollment of voters with respect to the constituency in which they are ordinarily resident. It is for the voters to come forward and get enrolled in the constituency where they are eligible," the ECI said.

"But, it is noticed that some false figures are being floated about enrollment of 6.5 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu. SIR has not yet been rolled out in T.N. It is therefore absurd to connect the SIR exercise in Bihar with T.N. Such peddling of false statements with respect to SIR should be avoided," it added.

Bihar SIR getting 'curiouser and curiouser', alleges Chidambaram

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram alleged that the SIR drive in Bihar is getting "curiouser and curiouser", as he claimed that 6.5 lakh voters have been enrolled in Tamil Nadu. In a long post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the former union home minister said that the poll body is abusing its powers, "trying to change the electoral character and patterns of States".

Continuing his attack on the ECI, the veteran Congress leader said that this abuse of power by the ECI must be fought "politically and legally". "While 65 lakh voters are in danger of being disenfranchised in Bihar, reports of "adding" 6.5 lakh persons as voters in Tamil Nadu is alarming and patently illegal," he alleged.

"Calling them 'permanently migrated' is an insult to the migrant workers and a gross interference in the right of the electorate of Tamil Nadu to elect a government of its choice," he said.

Chidambaram said that migrant workers should return to Bihar to vote in assembly polls, just as they do during the Chhath Puja. He asked the ECI how a migrant worker can be considered as permanently migrated to Tamil Nadu, if his or her family has a permanent home in Bihar.

"A person to be enrolled as a voter must have a fixed and permanent legal home. The migrant worker has such a home in Bihar (or another state). How can he/she be enrolled as a voter in Tamil Nadu? he said.

Also Read - Bihar SIR: EC issues notice to Tejashwi Yadav, seeks explanation over duplicate voter IDs

Also Read - Bihar: Over 65 lakh voters removed in draft electoral rolls after SIR completion

Also Read - What is the controversy around Bihar voter list revision and why is Opposition crying foul?