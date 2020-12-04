Image Source : FILE PHOTO 'Miscalculated combined power of three parties': Devendra Fadnavis on Legislative Council poll results

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the party underestimated the power of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He made this remark while referring to the Legislative Council elections results.

"The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations. We were expecting more seats but won only one. We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi)," news agency ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

He made the statement after the NCP, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, won the Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies of the legislative council on Friday. Results of three other seats are yet to be declared, but the MVA candidates are leading in two seats. The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations. We were expecting more seats but won only one. We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi): Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader & former Maharashtra CM

Biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates' and two teachers' as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1. The BJP has won only the Dhule-Nandurbar local bodies seat.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the victory of MVA candidates in the biennial state Legislative Council polls was a symbol of the unity among the alliance constituents. He said it showed that the people of the state have reposed their faith in the government.

"The victory of the MVA candidates is a symbol of the unity among all the alliance constituents and the faith reposed in the state government by the people," he said.

Thanking the voters, NCP MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule congratulated all those who "worked hard" to ensure victory of the MVA candidates.

