Miracle mid-air: Baby boy born onboard Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai.

In a rare and heartwarming incident, a baby boy was born mid-air onboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai on Thursday (July 24). The mother, a Thai national, went into labour mid-flight, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from the airline’s crew and a nurse who was among the passengers.

Crew rises to the occasion with calm and compassion

As soon as signs of labour became evident, the cabin crew, trained in emergency protocols, acted swiftly and calmly, creating a secure and compassionate environment for the delivery. With the help of the onboard nurse, they successfully assisted the mother in delivering the baby.

The airline praised the crew’s professionalism, presence of mind, and empathy, which were critical in ensuring the safety of both mother and child during the high-altitude delivery.

Emergency landing request and ground support

Recognising the urgency of the situation, pilots Captain Ashish Vaghani and Captain Faraz Ahmed immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) to request priority landing in Mumbai. Upon touchdown, medical teams and an ambulance were on standby at the airport.

Both the mother and newborn were safely transferred to a nearby hospital for postnatal care. A female airline staff member accompanied them to offer continued support.

Airline commends teamwork and preparedness

Air India Express highlighted the seamless coordination between the cockpit and cabin crew, ground staff, airport authorities, and emergency responders, calling it a reflection of the airline’s values of agility, teamwork, and care.

Senior Cabin Crew Sneha Naga, along with crew members Aishwarya Shirke, Asiya Khalid, and Muskan Chauhan, were commended for their critical roles in ensuring a safe delivery under extraordinary circumstances.

Support extended to the mother for return travel

The airline also confirmed that it is in touch with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to assist the new mother with her onward travel back to her home country. “This extraordinary moment not only highlighted the preparedness of the crew but also demonstrated the spirit of compassion and teamwork at Air India Express,” the airline said in a statement.