In a significant development, a seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court began pronouncing its verdict on a series of petitions seeking the restoration of the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud started reading the court's decision which is set to resolve the long-standing debate over whether AMU, established in 1920, qualifies as a minority institution under the Indian Constitution or not.