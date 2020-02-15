Minor sexually assaulted by school bus driver in Haryana (representative image)

A four-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a school bus driver inside the vehicle in Pinjore in Haryana's Panchkula district, the police said on Saturday. The victim was raped when she was alone in the school bus while returning home from school on Friday.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the bus driver, the police said.

ALSO READ | Sikh businessman assaulted over parking row in Bhubaneswar

ALSO READ | 18-year-old boy sexually assaulted by schoolmates, hostel staffers; commits suicide