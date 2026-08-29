Minor dispute sparks communal tension in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, over 50 injured in stone-pelting

Bilaspur:

A minor dispute escalated into communal tension in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, where members of two groups clashed and engaged in heavy stone-pelting in the Masanganj area under the Kotwali police station limits.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, forcing police to resort to a baton charge to disperse the crowd. Tear gas shells were also fired to bring the situation under control.

More than 50 people injured, heavy police deployment

More than 50 people from both sides were reportedly injured in the stone-pelting. Following the incident, heavy police deployment was made in the area, while additional forces were brought in from across Bilaspur district and neighbouring districts.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Singh and Collector Sanjay Agrawal rushed to the spot after receiving information about the violence and monitored the situation until late at night.

Police carried out intensive patrolling throughout the night in sensitive areas, while officials appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours.

Alleged social media comments trigger dispute

According to preliminary information, the dispute allegedly began over comments made on social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, concerning cattle.

It was alleged that some youths belonging to a particular community had posted objectionable comments, leading to resentment among members of Hindu organisations.

The situation reportedly escalated when four youths associated with a Hindu organisation were passing through the Masanganj area. They were allegedly stopped by a group of people, following which an altercation broke out.

It has been alleged that Sohail Khan and some others assaulted Akshat Singh and one of his companions.

After the alleged assault, the youths informed members of the Hindu organisation about the incident. As news of the alleged assault spread, a large number of people associated with the organisation reportedly gathered in the Masanganj area.

Members of both sides subsequently came face-to-face, and the confrontation soon escalated into stone-pelting. Large crowds gathered on the streets as tensions spread across the locality.

Senior officials monitor situation

With the situation turning volatile, SP Rajneesh Singh and Collector Sanjay Agrawal reached the spot and remained present to monitor the situation. The officials took stock of the developments and issued necessary instructions to police personnel to restore order.

Those injured in the violence were shifted to hospitals for treatment. Police personnel from different police stations across Bilaspur were deployed in sensitive areas, while additional forces from other districts were also called in as a precaution.

The situation remained tense throughout the night, with security forces maintaining a heavy presence and conducting continuous patrols across the affected areas.

Reported by Sikandar Khan

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