Minister Jitendra Awhad releases his negative coronavirus report; alleges media channels spreading rumours

After rumours about Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad being coronavirus positive started spreading, the minister took to Twitter and posted his negative COVID-19 report on Wednesday. He also claimed that some media channels used this rumour for 'TRP. He said: "I m fit and fine Working on streets But some channels using me for #TRP

Interesting to know that they think people watch this also @ANI @PTI_News Plz c the report Undoubtebly i was over exposed for over a month God is kind who are kind to others."

Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday lashed out at BJP's Kirit Somaiya for casting aspersions on his COVID-19 test results. Somaiya had urged state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to clarify about the health status of Awhad and 14 of his contacts, claiming that there were contradictory reports in the media on whether they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, 14 people with whom Awhad had come in close contact tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This includes 5 bodyguards, a cook, a journalist, and his cameraman, three police constables and NCP workers. They reportedly contracted the virus from a senior inspector who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Clarifying that his first COVID-19 report was negative, the state Housing Minister decided to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

