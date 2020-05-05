Image Source : PTI 40 migrants escaped from Tilak Nagar Shelter amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the rising number of coronavirus cases has caused havoc in the country, 40 migrant laborers escaped from a shelter home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Tuesday. 56 migrant workers were shifted from Govt. Boys Sr. Secondary School, Punjabi Bagh to newly created shelter home at Sarvoday Bal Vidyalaya, Chand Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

One of the migrants, misguided others and they escaped from the Shelter home by jumping the wall of the school and breaking the main gate. 17 people were instantly apprehended by Police and shelter home staff and they were sent back.

Meanwhile, out of the 40 escaped migrant people, 12 were intercepted by police and sent back. However, a complaint has been registered against the Incharge of the shelter home.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and as per the government guidelines unauthorized movement of migrant people is not permitted.

