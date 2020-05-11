Migrant workers will be sent back home in a week: CM Palaniswami

Monday, May 11, 2020
     
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday said migrant workers living in the state will be sent back home in phases with the permission of the respective state governments.

PTI PTI
Chennai Published on: May 11, 2020 14:51 IST
Image Source : PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday said migrant workers living in the state will be sent back home in phases with the permission of the respective state governments. In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said 9,000 migrant workers with the permission of the respective state governments have been sent back home in special trains.

The remaining migrant workers will be sent back home in a week's time with the permission of the respective state governments, he said.

He requested the migrant workers to remain in the camps until such time.

