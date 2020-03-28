Migrant workers gather at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus stand to board buses back to their states

Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal became saw migrant workers in a very large number gather to board buses back to their respective towns and villages. As per reports, the migrants walked down to the bus terminal on Saturday from various parts of the city.

With their livelihoods coming to a halt after imposition of the countrywide lockdown, thousands of daily wage workers and labourers thronged the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday in the hope of reaching their homes in far-flung areas, notwithstanding the threat of spread of the coronavirus disease.

Hordes of people, including women and children, with their bags on their heads and backs – many also wearing protective masks - waited in long queues to board buses at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal here.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it has arranged 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers stranded in the border districts owing to a countywide lockdown.