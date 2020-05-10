5 labourers dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in Narsinghpur, MP

Image Source : ANI 5 labourers dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in Narsinghpur

Yet another disturbing news of migrating labourers dying has come from Patha village of Narsinghpur, MP. A truck carrying labourers from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh overturned in Narsinghpur. In the accident, 5 labourers have died while another 11 have gotten injured.

"The truck was laden with mangoes and was going from Hyderabad to Agra. It was carrying a total of 18 people, including 2 drivers and a conductor. 5 out of these 18 people have died," Deepak Saxena, Narsinghpur District Collector has said.

The news comes only days after 16 migrants died on railway tracks in Aurangabad after a train ran them over.

Large masses of migrant workers and labourers have been travelling back to their villages amid the coronavirus lockdown which has left them with no source of income.

