MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast during routine sortie; pilot ejects safely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast

Highlights MiG 29K fighter aircraft came down while it was on a routine sortie

The aircraft developed a technical malfunction while returning to base

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident

MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea off the Goa coast on Wednesday. According to the details, the MiG 29K fighter aircraft came down while it was on a routine sortie.

The aircraft developed a technical malfunction while returning to base.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and is said to be in stable condition, the Indian Navy said.

A swift search and rescue operation was launched soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, a Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Two pilots killed in IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash near Barmer in Rajasthan

Latest India News