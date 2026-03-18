Middle East conflict: India sends medical aid to war-torn Iran; Tehran expresses gratitude

New Delhi:

India has sent the first batch of medical assistance to Iran, which is currently engaged in conflict with Israel and the United States. This shipment marks the first humanitarian aid from India to the Iranian people. In response, Iran expressed gratitude to the Indian people for their help during hard times.

"The first batch of medical assistance from the respected people of India has been handed over to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the kind people of India," the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India posted on X.

Iranian Embassy shares official account for donations

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in India also shared a message regarding donations. The consulate thanked Indians for their support and released an official account number to make donations.

Several Iranian leaders, officials killed

Israel’s Defence Minister Katz on Wednesday announced that Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in overnight Israeli strikes. This came just a day after two other senior Iranian officials — Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani — were assassinated.

Katz added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the military permission to target and eliminate any other high‑ranking Iranian official on their list, without needing additional approval.

Trump calls Iran no one ‘sponsor of terror’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called Iran number one ‘sponsor of terror,’ adding that the latter has been dealt with proactively. Trump also took a dig at US’ allies calling them ‘non-responsive’.