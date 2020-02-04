No love jihad cases in Kerala, MHA tells Lok Sabha

In response to the questions about whether the Government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of love jihad in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state.

Earlier, the VHP has said that it is not against interfaith marriages but only against 'love jihad' aimed at tricking Hindu girls to marrying Muslim youths to have them converted to Islam.

"The VHP is not against interfaith marriages but a conspiracy is on under which a Muslim youth in a pre-planned manner traps a Hindu girl and then converts her to his religion by taking undue advantage of her innocence," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI in Jammu.

