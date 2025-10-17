MHA orders judicial probe into Leh violence; Justice BS Chauhan to lead inquiry The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a judicial inquiry into the September 24 Leh violence that left four civilians dead and 90 injured. Former Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. Chauhan will lead the probe into the police action and events leading to the unrest.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced a judicial inquiry into the violent clashes that broke out in Leh on September 24, leaving four civilians dead and nearly 90 others injured. The investigation will be led by former Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. Chauhan and aims to examine the events that led to the law-and-order breakdown and the subsequent police action.

What triggered the violence?

The violence erupted during a large-scale protest in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The protest was spearheaded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. While the demonstration initially remained peaceful, tensions escalated, leading to clashes between the protesters and security forces. In the resulting chaos, four civilians lost their lives and several were injured.

Following the incident, authorities imposed Section 144, restricted gatherings, suspended mobile internet services, and temporarily shut schools and markets. Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 under the National Security Act (NSA) and later transferred to Jodhpur jail, sparking further outrage among local residents and civil society groups.

Judicial inquiry announced

In a statement on Friday, the MHA said, “In order to ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Hon’ble Dr Justice B.S. Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, into the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action, and the unfortunate deaths.”

The decision comes just ahead of a planned peace march by Ladakh residents calling for justice and accountability. The formation of the commission is being seen as a response to increasing public pressure and demands for transparency.

Return to normalcy and open dialogue

The situation in Leh has begun to stabilize. Section 144 has been lifted, and internet services, schools, and markets have resumed. The administration has reaffirmed its openness to dialogue with stakeholders, including the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), via the High-Powered Committee or other platforms.

The judicial commission is expected to deliver clarity on the chain of events and hold those responsible to account, while offering a path forward for justice and peace in Ladakh.