MHA issues guidelines for offices, factories amid coronavirus lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued guidelines for people going to offices and factories to prevent spreading the coronavirus. The Ministry urged the people to strictly follow these rules and regulations for their own safety. According to the Ministry of Health, Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 15,712 including 507 deaths and 2,231 have recovered.

Here are the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs:

Clean the office premises including exit and entrance gates, cafes, meeting rooms, washrooms, water points among others with disinfectants

Sanitize the walls and floors of the office

Provide transport facilities to the workers coming from distant places

Companies providing transport vehicles should accommodate only 30-40 percent of passengers

All the vehicles and machines should be sanitized before entering the premises

All the staff should go through mandatory thermal screening while entering or exiting the office premises

All the employees of the companies should have medical insurance

Entry and exit gates should have a touch-free mechanism

Common areas, as well as entry and exit gates, should have hand wash and sanitizers

There should 1 hours gap between every shift

Employees should follow social distancing while having lunch

Meetings comprising more than 10 people should not be allowed

Only 2-4 people should enter lift at a time

Use stairs wherever possible

Consuming gutka or tobacco inside the premises should be prohibited

