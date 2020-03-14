Image Source : PTI/FILE Govt declares COVID-19 as notified disaster, announces Rs 4L ex-gratia for families of deceased

The government of India on Saturday decided to treat COVID19 as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to Coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities, The Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said home quarantine is meant "to protect you and your loved ones."

According to the guidelines, those quarantined at home should stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached or separate toilet.

If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at least a metre between the two.

Quarantined individuals must stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and persons with comorbidities within the household as their immunity may be low.

