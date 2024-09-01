MHA constitutes inter-ministerial team to assess damage caused by rains, floods in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A flooded area after heavy rainfall in Vadodara

Gujarat floods: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) to assess damages caused by rainfall and floods in Gujarat. The state was hit by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between August 25 and 30 caused by a deep depression formed over Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The team, led by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), will shortly visit the flood-affected districts of the state. At least 25 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state since August 25.

MHA in touch with senior officers of affected states

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also affected by heavy to very heavy rainfall. Multiple spells of heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides have caused extensive damage in Himachal Pradesh this year. The MHA is in touch with senior officers of these states, and will depute IMCT there as well, if the severe damages are reported by them, the statement said. During this monsoon, some other states have been affected by heavy rainfall, floods, cloudbursts and landslides.

"During the year, the state of Himachal Pradesh has also been affected by various spells of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides. Ministry of Home Affairs is in touch with senior officers of these States, and will depute IMCT there as well, if the severe damages are reported by them. During the current Monsoon season, some other States have been affected by heavy rainfall, floods, cloudbursts, landslides etc," the MHA said in a statement.

Centre fully committed to provide all possible help

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is fully committed to providing all possible help to affected states, the statement said.

As per the decision taken by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in August 2019, the MHA, this year, constituted IMCTs which have visited flood and landslides-affected states of Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura in advance for on-spot assessment of the damage without waiting for their memorandum.

The IMCT for Nagaland has also been constituted, which will visit the affected areas of the state shortly. In the past, the IMCT used to visit the disaster-affected states only after the receipt of a memorandum from the state government, the statement said.

Also Read: Gujarat floods: 24 crocodiles rescued from inundated residential areas in Vadodara

Also Read: Gujarat floods: Indian Army deploys eight columns for relief operations in several districts