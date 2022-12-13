MHA committee to visit Nagaland in order to study rising demand for separate state

Follow us on Image Source : IANS A central committee headed by the adviser (North East) A.K. Mishra along with two members -- Dr Mandeep Singh, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau and A.K. Dhayani, Director, (North East Division, MHA) would be visiting the eastern region of Nagaland.

A three-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would visit Nagaland on December 16 to study the demand for a separate state among the people of Nagaland. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) and few other organisations have been demanding a separate state called the 'Frontier Nagaland' comprising six of Nagaland's 16 districts.

During their three-day stay, the committee members would meet ENPO leaders, state government officials, seven tribal bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women's Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, village chiefs and senior citizens.The committee is also scheduled to visit the International Trade Centre, Dan, Pangsha, in Noklak district of eastern Nagaland bordering Myanmar on December 18.

The ENPO has called an urgent meeting of the central executive committee on December 19 after the MHA team's visit. The ENPO earlier in a statement stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted a clear road-map for amicable, legislative and sustainable solution of their demand which also include consultation with the people of eastern Nagaland and state government. A delegation of ENPO met the Home Minister in New Delhi earlier this month and Shah told them that he is likely to visit Eastern Nagaland by January next year.

In support of their demand of the creation of 'Frontier Nagaland' seven tribes of eastern Nagaland rejected the state government's appeal and boycotted the 10-day long famous 'Hornbill Festival', which concluded on December 10. Seven tribes of Eastern Nagaland including Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung are spread across six districts.

The Nagaland cabinet has also called upon legislators and members of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union (ENLU) to discuss the issue regarding the separate state demand.

