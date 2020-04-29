Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
MHA allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists across India

The Ministry of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued an order allowing movement of migrant workers, tourists, students etc stranded at various places across the country amid Covid-19 lockdown.

New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 18:17 IST
In a circular, the home ministry has asked state governments to appoint nodal officers to facilitate the movement of people between states. The order says all seeking to return will be screened first and only allowed to return if asymptomatic.

They would be allowed to move as under: “All states/UTs should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their states/UTs. In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one state/UT and another state/UT, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road.”

