After railways, flights, metro rail services also to remain suspended till May 3

A while after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of nationwide lockdown extension, Indian Railways and Civil Aviation ministry announced to suspend their services till May 3. Now, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has announced that the metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3.

DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, "With today’s announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3."

Besides the announcement of the suspension of services, Indian Railways also said that the full refund would be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can take a refund till July 31.

All international and domestic flights have also extended the suspension of their services till May 3 to curb the transmission and spread of coronavirus.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

The prime minister also said that some relaxations could be given post-April 20 in some districts where there is no trace of coronavirus, but that decision will be taken only after close monitoring of these areas in the next 7 days.

COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 10,000-mark while the death toll has topped 300. Since March 24, 650 aircraft have been stranded at different airports across India.

