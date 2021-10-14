Metro rail project in J&K to be approved by next week: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri during a Public Outreach Programme at a convention centre

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the metro rail project in Jammu and Kashmir will be approved by next week. The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister further said the demand for LPG gas pipelines in the Union Territory will also be given top priority by the government. As part of ongoing public outreach programmes in J-K, Puri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development model emphasises that the benefits of every centrally-sponsored scheme should reach directly to the beneficiaries. Puri was speaking after he e-inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones of many development projects in Jammu at the convention centre in the city.

Praising the Prime Minister for his steps taken vis-a-vis Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the country, Puri said the PM had emphasised from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2014 that it would be a great tribute to the Father of the Nation if India becomes open defecation free (ODF) on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The minister mentioned that it has come to reality today when the country has achieved almost all the physical targets under ODF by constructing individual household toilets, public toilets, community toilets and J&K is one among those ODF states and UTs which is a matter of pride for us.

Puri also said the success behind the implementation of Swachhta Abhiyan in almost every part of the country is that the programme was not restricted to only government quarters but was made a 'Jan Andolan' under Modi.

Referring to the metro rail project, the minister said, "The metro rail project in J&K will be approved by next week and the demand of LPG gas pipeline for J&K will also be given top priority by the government."

Puri further said there is no compromise on the development agenda and timelines are set before the completion of projects like the deadline for the Central Vista project has been set which will be completed before January 26, 2022. After the abrogation of Article 370, he said development projects that were languishing for years in J&K have now been taken up and many have been completed in these years.

He further mentioned that the development paradigms have now changed in J&K which is evident from the fact that the development works have achieved a pace under the new administration and are now completed within a timeline.

On the occasion, the minister distributed assistance to beneficiaries under various government schemes -- PMAY, MUMKIN, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), PM Ujjwala and PM Svanidhi (Street Vendor Card Distribution).

Puri also e-inaugurated 800 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at Government Hospital, Sarwal, Jammu; Integrated Solid Waste Management System in 78 ULBs, facade lighting and the illumination of Bahu Fort, 164 KLD Septage Treatment Plant at Bhagwati Nagar, revamping of urban infrastructure in 76 ULBs.

The Minister also laid an e-foundation stone of a facade lighting at four Tawi Bridges & Construction of RCC Nallah & Development of Park (Phase-II) in lower Roop Nagar.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jammu said that after Narendra Modi took oath as the PM of India, many new schemes and programmes have been launched for the welfare of the people.

He also said that a new dawn of development has been set in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 which is evident from the fact that the benefits of schemes & programmes are reaching their actual beneficiaries.

