Merchant navy captain murder case: India moves to extradite fugitive Hussain Shattaf from UAE India has initiated the extradition process to bring back fugitive Hussain Shattaf from the UAE in connection with the 2006 murder of Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi. Officials say Shattaf has been living in the UAE using forged documents and faces multiple criminal cases.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs has formally started the process to extradite fugitive Hussain Mohammed Shattaf alias Hussain Mehboob Khokhawala from the United Arab Emirates. Shattaf is the key accused in the 2006 murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi in Maharashtra's Lonavala. According to officials, the extradition request was sent to the Indian Embassy in the UAE last week.

Authorities believe Shattaf has been living in the country illegally while using forged documents. An MEA official said, "The Government of India has initiated formalities for extraditing the fugitive from the UAE," and reaffirmed that India is committed to tracking down absconding criminals hiding abroad.

Multiple charges against the accused

Shattaf is not only wanted for Captain Virdi's murder but is also facing separate cases involving forgery, criminal breach of trust and securing a passport using false information. Investigators say he escaped India soon after the crime and used a forged marriage certificate to obtain residency in the UAE. His Indian passport, which was issued in 2019, expired in 2021.

India's push to bring him back

The latest move reflects India's ongoing focus on repatriating fugitives involved in major criminal cases. With the extradition request now in the pipeline, officials are hopeful of progress in bringing Shattaf back to face trial.

ALSO READ: India rejects Pakistan's comments on minorities in India, says 'your abysmal record speaks for itself'