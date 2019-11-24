Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Mentally unwell murder accused kills self in Madhya Pradesh hospital

Ramkrishna Katia, resident of Harda district, hanged himself with a noose made of bandages at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital's toilet at around 2 am, a Sanyogitaganj police station official said.

PTI PTI
Indore Updated on: November 24, 2019 14:47 IST
Mentally unwell murder accused kills self in Madhya Pradesh hospital (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old mentally unwell jail inmate facing trial in a murder case allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday at a government hospital

in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said. Ramkrishna Katia, resident of Harda district, hanged himself with a noose made of bandages at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital's toilet at around 2 am, a Sanyogitaganj police station official said.

"He was a murder accused. Following a court's order, he was brought from Harda prison to Central Jail here on October 17 to be treated for his mental illness. He was admitted in MY hospital on October 30," a jail department officer said.

Central jail authorities have written to the district and sessions judge seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident, he added. 

