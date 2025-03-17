Members of AIMPLB protests against Waqf Amendment Bill at Jantar Mantar, call for repeal Jagadambika Pal, BJP MP and the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Sunday criticised the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its planned protest against the Bill.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) staged a protest on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The Board demanded the withdrawal of the bill, which it believes threatens the protection of Waqf properties. Government leaders, however, have stated that the country will operate according to the law, with the Waqf Bill expected to be presented in Parliament during the second half of the current Budget session.

AIMPLB's strong opposition to bill

AIMPLB Vice-President, Ubaidullah Azmi, emphasised the importance of protecting religious affairs as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. He stated, “Just as prayer and fasting are important for us, protecting Waqf properties is equally crucial. The government should have acted against those encroaching upon Waqf land, but instead, it has introduced a law that enables the government to take control of Waqf properties.”

Azmi further criticised the government’s actions, saying, “India was not accepted based on subordination but on loyalty. This land does not belong to anyone's ancestors. We have sacrificed for this land, and we will continue to do so.” He warned that if the bill is not repealed, Muslims, under the leadership of the AIMPLB, would be ready to make any sacrifice the nation asks for.

Police presence at Jantar Mantar

In response to the ongoing protest, a significant police force was deployed at Jantar Mantar to maintain order. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also joined the protest, showing solidarity with the AIMPLB's stance against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

BJP accuses AIMPLB of inciting violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the AIMPLB of using the Waqf Amendment Bill as an excuse to incite unrest and polarise voters. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the AIMPLB and its political allies, including Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and AIMIM, claiming they were trying to inflame communal tensions. He asked, "Has the Constitution given the Jain and Christian communities the same Waqf-like powers? Why should Waqf have unlimited control over property?"

Government's response

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal asserted, "This country runs on law." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed concerns over the politicisation of the issue, calling it unfortunate. She stated that her party's Arvind Sawant was part of the committee discussing the bill, and the party would continue to voice its position on the matter.