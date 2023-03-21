Mehul Choksi free to fly anywhere after being removed from Interpol database of Red Notices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mehul Choksi

In a major setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been reportedly removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices thus facilitating him to travel freely across the globe. Mehul Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank.

The investigating agency has remained tight-lipped on the development.

The Red Notice is the highest form of alert issued by the 195-member country-strong Interpol to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Choksi had also challenged the CBI application seeking issuance of Red Notice against him, calling the case a result of political conspiracy, sources said.

