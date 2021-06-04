Image Source : INDIA TV Mehul Choksi might have travelled in boat from Antigua to Dominica

While fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's extradition case is being heard by a Dominican court, photos of two boats have emerged that might have been used to enter the island nation from neighbouring Antigua. The two boats are Calliope and Lady Anne.

India TV has accessed the pictures and several other documents. The photos show two men dressed in black standing on board with three other men. It is believed that there were two Indians on the board.

The passenger list shows that two Indians travelled in Calliope. The two have been identified as Gurjit Bhandal, a resident of Birmingham, and Gurmit Singh, a resident of India. The list didn't mention the name of Choksi. It is unclear whether Choksi's name was changed in the document.

The passenger list of Lady Anne also shows Gurmit Singh as a resident of the UK along with Gurjit Bhandal.

According to Choksi's lawyers, he was taken to Dominica from Antigua in a boar. But agencies are still ascertaining that how he reached Dominica.

His wife too has claimed that that the businessman was abducted from Antigua by some Indian-origin men.

Choksi, who mysteriously went missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he had been staying since 2018 as a citizen, was detained in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. While Modi is in a London prison after repeated denial of bail and is contesting extradition to India, Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme, before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently. Both are facing a CBI probe.

