Mehbooba's new Twitter display pic shows tricolour, old J&K flag

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses the party's 23rd Foundation Day function, in Srinagar.

Highlights Mehbooba's new Twitter display pic shows tricolour

Photograph was taken at a rally addressed by PM Modi during his Kashmir visit in November 2015

PM Modi urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture between August 2 and 15

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday put a new Twitter display picture showing her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognised flag of Jammu and Kashmir. In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast this Sunday, PM Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by the prime minister during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state. Mehbooba's previous profile picture was her own photo with the party's logo.

The Twitter post by the former chief minister also comes two days ahead of the third anniversary of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the revocation of the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir flag was also derecognised.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit killing: Mehbooba Mufti claims house arrest in Srinagar

Latest India News