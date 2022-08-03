Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
Mehbooba's new Twitter display pic shows tricolour, old J&K flag

The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by the prime minister during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Srinagar Updated on: August 03, 2022 14:16 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday put a new Twitter display picture showing her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognised flag of Jammu and Kashmir. In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast this Sunday, PM Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by the prime minister during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state. Mehbooba's previous profile picture was her own photo with the party's logo.

The Twitter post by the former chief minister also comes two days ahead of the third anniversary of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the revocation of the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir flag was also derecognised.

