Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre for Red Fort blast, BJP calls PDP 'Pro-terrorist Development Party’

A fresh political clash broke out on Monday after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti linked the Red Fort blast to unrest in Kashmir, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP. Notably, Mufti launched a sharp attack on the Central Government alleging that the Red Fort blast case in the national capital reflects a deepening sense of insecurity across the country and a failure of the Centre's policies in Jammu & Kashmir.

However, the BJP strongly rebuked Mufti’s statements, accusing her of making excuses for those behind the attack. In a post on X, party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed she was trying to justify extremists.

BJP says Mufti justifies terrorists of Red Fort Blast

“Mufti, who backed terrorist Burhan Wani, now justifies terrorists of the Red Fort Blast. Says – ‘Hindu Muslim and hate responsible for terrorism’.” Moreover, she questioned the Opposition’s stance, asking, “Why does Indian Opposition led by Congress not resist in backing terrorists?”

Here’s what Mehbooba Mufti said on red Fort blast

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba Mufti said, "You (Central government) told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort.""You promised to make J&K safe, but instead of fulfilling that promise, your policies have made Delhi unsafe. I don't know how many people in the Central Government are true nationalists... If a well-educated youth, a doctor, kills himself and others by strapping RDX to his body, it means there is no safety in the nation. You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?"

She further alleged that divisive politics has taken precedence over national security. "You may get votes by doing Hindu-Muslim politics, but in which direction is the nation heading?" she asked.

"I don't know if the people in Delhi understand this, or do they think that the more Hindu-Muslims division there is, the more bloodshed there will be, the more polarisation there will be in the country, the more voters they will get? I think they should think again. The country is much bigger than a chair," she said.

She said that "somewhere, that poisonous environment is also responsible for the youth of Kashmir taking a dangerous path".