Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Situation in India no different from Pakistan, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

The BJP-led central government is misusing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the opposition leaders to put them in jails, she said.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Jammu Updated on: March 16, 2023 18:07 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Image Source : PTI PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Equating Pakistan's condition with the Centre, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said like the ruling party in Pakistan is trying to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, the BJP-led central government here is misusing central agencies to put opposition leaders in jail.

Referring to the developments in crisis-hit Pakistan where the ruling party is planning to arrest the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on corruption charges, Mehbooba said, "Nothing new is happening in Pakistan... it is happening here (India) as well." 

 

"The situation is not different in India where sitting ministers, former ministers are also jailed... Manish Sisodia (AAP), (Kalvakuntla) Kavitha (daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao), Lalu Prasad (RJD president), Shiv Sena leaders and others have been targeted (jailed or summoned),” she said.

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao also went to jail (in 1996) as per the law of the land, however, the BJP-led central government is misusing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the opposition leaders to put them in jails, she said.

