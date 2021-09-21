'Sardars are now Khalistani, we are Pakistani, only BJP is Hindustani': Mehbooba Mufti's jibe at Centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Leaders like, Nehru, Vajpayee had vision for J&K but this govt creates a divide between Hindu and Muslims, Mehbooba Mufti said.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti launched a veilded attack at the Centre saying leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a vision for Jammu and Kashmir but this government creates a divide between Hindus and Muslims.

"Those in Delhi are using J&K as a laboratory and are experimenting here. Leaders like, Nehru, Vajpayee had vision for J&K but this govt creates a divide between Hindu and Muslims. Sardars are now Khalistani, we are Pakistani, only BJP is Hindustani.." said Mehbooba Mufti.

Speaking on the delimitation exercise, Mufti said, "...this exercise is being done haphazardly. They are only changing names (naming schools after martyrs) but children will not get employment by changing names. They (Centre) talk about Taliban, Afghanistan but not about farmers, unemployment..."

On Sunday, Mehbooba accused the BJP of playing politics over the issues of Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan to garner votes alleging that the seven-year-rule of the saffron party has brought miseries to the people of the country and left Jammu and Kashmir “destroyed”.

She claimed that it is not Hindus but the democracy and India which are in danger under the BJP rule, which has undone all the “good work” of the past 70 years of the Congress and started selling national resources and raising the prices of essentials to fill its coffers to “buy or intimidate” opposition legislators.

The former chief minister taunted her critics and said the mere mention of Taliban or the party's vision of self-rule makes her “anti-national” and triggers debates and discussions even as the focus should have been the ongoing agitation of the farmers, inflation and other issues of public importance.

“Jammu and Kashmir is in trouble and so is the entire country…they say Hindus are in danger but they are not in danger and in fact it is India and the democracy which are in danger because of them (BJP),” Mehbooba said addressing a rally organised by the youth wing of her party here.

