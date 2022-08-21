Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest ahead of scheduled visit to Shopian

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

Mehbooba Mufti was on Sunday placed under house arrest in her official residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

According to Suhail Bukhari, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was scheduled to visit Chotigam village of Shopian district today.

Earlier on August 16, terrorists had killed a local Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar in the area.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti today said, "GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that've led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today".

On Saturday, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Congress, accusing it of failing to rally the opposition in support of the Aam Aadmi Party, whose leaders are being investigated by central agencies.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore hit back, saying Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his "gang" were caught in a "real corrupt act" and deserve to be brought to justice.

Mufti took to Twitter also to remind Congress that its leaders too were "victims" of the "Enforcement Directorate onslaught".

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest on Saturday demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a day after the CBI carried out raids at his residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the rollout of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

"Sad that the Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent.

Having been a victim themselves of ED (Enforcement Directorate) onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda.

"At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the opposition should've rallied together (sic)," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Tagore, the Lok Sabha member from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, wondered why the Congress should give AAP leaders a "safe passage" when they had "thrown dirt on all honest political leadership".

(With inputs from agencies)

