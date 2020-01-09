Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti's PDP expels 8 party leaders who met foreign envoys' delegation in J&K today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expelled eight of its party leaders, for meeting with the delegation of foreign envoys, who are currently on a visit to jammu and Kashmir. The PDP members expelled are Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmed Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Qamar Hussain, Raja Manzoor, Javaid Beigh, Ab Majeed Padroo and Ab Rahim Rather. Taking on to Twitter, the party said the expelled leaders "have been part of parleys which go against the interests of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party".

It said the party disciplinary committee has recommended the expulsion of all these leaders from the basic membership of the party.