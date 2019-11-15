Mehbooba Mufti shifted from Chashme Shahi guest house to govt accommodation

Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti/PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was shifted from Chashme Shahi guest house to a government accommodation in Srinagar on Friday. This comes after Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti made a request to the administration to shift her mother from the Chashme Shashi guest house. The move was necessitated as the approaching winters and frequent power cuts made it difficult to stay in the hut which was converted into a jail after Mehbooba Mufti was detained on August 5 this year.

Officials arrived at the PDP patron's hut on Friday morning but the process to shift her got delayed because of some "paper work" which needed to be completed, the officials said.

She was shifted on Friday evening to a government accommodation in the heart of the city after it was declared a "jail" by the administration of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Mufti, along with Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, were detained in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 besides bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Initially, she was kept with Omar Abdullah at Hari Nivas, but was later shifted to Chesma Shahi and lodged in a tourist hut.

Both, Omar Abdullah and Mufti have been detained under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Abdullah, who is a three time chief minister of the state and at present is a Lok Sabha member, was slapped with stringent Public Safety Act on September 17.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Shift my mother to place equipped for winter: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to J-K admin

ALSO READ | Supreme Court allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to meet her in Srinagar