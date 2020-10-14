Image Source : INDIA TV In first appearance post release, Mehbooba Mufti seen chairing meeting with party leaders

In her first appearance post release from a 14-month detention, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the party leaders.

In a video available with India TV, Mehbooba Mufti was seen interacting with the leaders of her party, who were welcoming and greeting her. She is likely to visit Bijbehara to offer prayers at the grave of her father, Mufti Mohammad Syed, later in the day.

Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night after the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) charges against her, over an year after she was detained following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It was on August 5 last year when the Centre had ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories.

Mehbooba mufti meets party leaders for the first time after her release from 14 month incarceration. She is likely to visit Bijbehara to offer prayers at the grave of her father Mufti Mohammad Syed later in the day.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/kipxGkQ7L2 — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) October 14, 2020

In a 83-second audio message on Twitter, Mehbooba had vowed to continue her struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. She termed the Centre's decision of August 5 as a "daylight robbery."

"We all have to pledge that we will take back what was snatched illegally, undemocratically and unconstitutionally on August 5 last year. We will also have to work for the resolution of Kashmir issue for which thousands of people have laid down their lives," Mehbooba said in an 83-second audio message on Twitter late on Tuesday night.

The PDP leader also said it will not be an easy task as there will be difficulties in "this path but our steadfastness and determination will be our aides in this struggle".

