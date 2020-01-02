Image Source : FILE Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija says barred from visiting grandfather's grave

Days after five Kashmir politicians were released from detention after five months, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday said that authorities have barred her from moving out of her residence at Gupkar Road here to visit her grandfather's grave. "I wanted to go to the mausoleum of my grandfather in connection with his fourth death anniversary on January 7," Iltija told IANS.

"I had sent my personal security officer and driver to seek permission from the authorities, but it was denied." The development came a day after former minister and National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar and his son were allowed to attend the funeral of Sagar's father-in-law.

Sagar told IANS that he had requested the authorities to release him for at least two days but his request was not granted.

The father-son duo are among 50-odd politicians who were detained after the Centre revoked the Constitution's Article 370 on August 5 and split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Iltija Mufti said she will move the court if the authorities stop her from moving out of her residence. She said after she was barred from leaving her residence, she wanted to hold a press conference but the authorities didn't allow that either.

"I was not organising any protest but want to visit the grave of her grandfather. On one hand, the government is telling the media that the situation is good and on the other hand, they are putting such curbs."

Mehbooba Mufti was last month shifted to a government bungalow at M.A. Road from Chashmashahi after Iltija demanded that her mother be shifted to Jammu in winters.