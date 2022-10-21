Friday, October 21, 2022
     
  Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar's Gupkar area

Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar's Gupkar area

Mehbooba Mufti said she will consult her legal team on the notice received by her. She further said she does not own a place where she can stay.

Updated on: October 21, 2022 12:17 IST
Mehbooba Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar. According to the details, the notice to the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was served a few days ago. 

Mehbooba Mufti's official bungalow is situated in the high-security Gupkar area of Srinagar. 

Commenting on the order, Mufti said, "The notice to evict from Fair View was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines."

She said although the notice mentions that the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, that is not the case.

"This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister's office. 

So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct," Mufti said.

Asked if she will challenge the notice in a court of law, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said she will consult her legal team.

"I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before taking a decision," she said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

