Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar's Gupkar area

Highlights The notice to Mufti was served a few days ago

This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines, Mehbooba Mufti said

The notice mentions the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar. According to the details, the notice to the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was served a few days ago.

Mehbooba Mufti's official bungalow is situated in the high-security Gupkar area of Srinagar.

Commenting on the order, Mufti said, "The notice to evict from Fair View was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines."

She said although the notice mentions that the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, that is not the case.

"This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister's office.

So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct," Mufti said.

Asked if she will challenge the notice in a court of law, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said she will consult her legal team.

"I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before taking a decision," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti demands probe into militant's death in Shopian

Latest India News