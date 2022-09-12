Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Meghalaya: Four prisoners who escaped from jail killed by mob

Meghalaya news: Four undertrial prisoners, who escaped from jail, was allegedly killed by a mob in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said. A group of six prisoners escaped from the Jowai jail on September 10 after they overpowered the staff there, and five of them reached Shangpung village on Sunday, about 70 km away, a senior officer said.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, when one of the prisoners went to a tea shop to buy food, he was identified by the locals, and the entire area was alerted, village headman R Rabon told PTI. A large number of people turned up and chased the group of prisoners to a nearby forest. A purported video of the incident showed angry villagers, armed with sticks, apprehending the prisoners and beating them mercilessly.

Four prisoners died in the attack while one managed to escape, Rabon said. Inspector-General of Prisons JK Marak said, "It is true that a group of villagers apprehended four of the escaped prisoners and subsequently lynched them. Our officers have reached the area and I am awaiting more information."

Officials said that Ramesh Dkhar managed to escape from the mob, while the sixth prisoner was nowhere to be seen during the attack. "Two prisoners were arrested in the murders of taxi drivers in August, police said.

Superintendent of Police of West Jaiñtia Hills BK Marak said police officers are at the spot and "conducting spot inquiry and other necessary formalities". "A case has been registered in the Jowai police station against the prison staff and five of them have been arrested so far. Among the arrested prison staffers are one head warden and four wardens," he said.

