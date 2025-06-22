Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya Police arrests security guard, property dealer from Indore Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: In a subsequent operation conducted at around 2:00 am, the Meghalaya Police apprehended Balla Ahirwar, a security guard, from his native village. Ahirwar had been stationed at the Indore property where Sonam Raghuvanshi had reportedly stayed and hidden jewellery.

Indore:

In a significant development in the murder investigation of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested two more individuals in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (June 22), bringing the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

Property dealer apprehended while attempting to flee

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, the SIT arrested Silome James, a property dealer, from the Bhonrasa toll gate in Dewas district around 8 pm on Saturday. James was reportedly trying to flee to Bhopal. Investigators believe he played a role in concealing key evidence, a bag belonging to Raghuvanshi’s wife, Sonam, at a flat in Indore's Heera Bagh Colony, which he had leased out.

Security guard arrested in early morning operation

In a follow-up operation around 2:00 am on Sunday, police arrested a security guard, Balla Ahirwar, from his native village. He was posted at the same property where Sonam had stayed and allegedly stored jewellery and other items taken after the murder. Both James and Ahirwar will be presented in an Indore court to seek transit remand for their transfer to Shillong for further interrogation.

Background: Disappearance and discovery of body

Raghuvanshi was reported missing on May 23. His mutilated body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra region of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. The case quickly gained attention due to its cross-state complexity and the involvement of multiple accused.

Wife among key accused

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's wife, is accused of conspiring with her alleged lover to murder her husband. She surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, on June 8. Four others had previously been arrested from various locations across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation continues

The SIT continues to widen its probe, tracing all individuals who may have aided in the crime or attempted to conceal evidence. Further arrests and developments are expected as the investigation progresses.