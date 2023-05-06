Follow us on Image Source : CONRAD K SANGMA/TWITTER Meghalaya: PDF officially merged with National People's Party, CM Sangma welcomes MLAs

Shillong: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) of Meghalaya on Saturday (May 6) officially merged with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) at a function in the latter party’s office in Shillong. CM Sangma was also present at the event. PDF signed the papers of the merger, and both the party MLAs, Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin Mylliem joined the NPP.

Welcoming the PDF MLAs to his party CM Sangma said that this will also merge the collective mission for the State and its people. “Elated to welcome MLAs of PDF, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Gavin M Mylliem & all supporters of PDF to the growing NPP family. The growing belief in the NPP is a testament to the proven capabilities of the NPP to take Meghalaya forward. The merger of PDF to NPP will also merge our collective mission for the State & its people,” he said in a tweet

With this merger, the number of NPP MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly has increased to 28, and the party is just three short of getting an absolute majority on its own. In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Gavin Maylim, who is also the president of PDF, won from the Sohra assembly constituency, and Banteidor Lyngdoh won from the Mawkynrew Assembly Constituency.

(With ANI inputs)

