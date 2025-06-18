Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Police recover second weapon used to kill Raja Raghuvanshi Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20) and three of Kushwah's friends - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi - have been arrested for alleged involvement in Raghuvanshi's murder on May 23 when he and Sonam were on honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Shillong:

As the probe into the honeymoon murder case progresses, the Meghalaya Police recovered the second weapon used to kill Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police, probing into the murder, brought all the accused in the murder, including Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam, to Sohra, around 65 km from Shillong, and recreated the crime scene amid heavy security.

During the reconstruction of the crime scene on Tuesday, Shillong Police questioned the accused regarding the second weapon. The accused revealed the location where they had discarded it. Following this, the SDRF team and police, equipped with metal detectors, reached the spot and successfully recovered the weapon.

SP East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, confirmed the recovery, stating that this weapon too was used in the murder. It has now been sent for forensic examination. According to police sources, both weapons involved in the crime were purchased from the same shop in Guwahati, Assam.

Chilling details emerge after recreation of the crime scene

Chilling details of the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi have come to light following the recreation of the crime scene. District Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told news agency PTI, "There were three blows. The first one was made by Vishal from the back while Sonam was in front of him. It was a major blow in which the accused used both hands. Then Anand made the second hit and the last blow was by Akash."

The hitmen also informed the SIT that they used two machetes. "Raja was taken by surprise and he died because of the blows," Syiem said, dismissing reports that the fall into the gorge caused his death.

Although Kushwaha is the mastermind of the murder, he did not come to Meghalaya. "He is an employee of the company run by Sonam’s family. His disappearance (from Indore) would have raised suspicion," the SP said, adding that they had chosen Sohra for the crime by chance.

The hitmen and Sonam wanted to commit the murder at Nongriat, where the couple had checked in at a homestay, but could not do it since they failed to find a suitable spot to dispose of the body. The SP said, at the crime scene re-enactment, Sonam expressed regret like any other criminal but he is yet to ascertain if there was remorse.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder

It is pertinent to mention that Sonam (25) and Raja (29) got married in Indore on May 11 and reached Meghalaya via Guwahati in Assam on May 20 for their honeymoon. Both of them went missing on May 23 in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village. Later, Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered as police arrested his boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and the three contract killers hired by them to murder Raja.

Sonam fled the state following the murder to reach Indore via Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and UP. She, however, left behind her 'mangalsutra' and a ring in her trolley bag at a homestay in Sohra, leading the police to suspect her, police had said.

(Input: Onkar Sarkar)

Also Read: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya Police recreates crime scene with Sonam and other accused

Also Read: Sonam's brother makes a startling revelation in Raja's case: 'She blamed Raj after killing...'