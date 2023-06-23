Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Part of Meghalaya football stadium, inaugurated last December, collapses

Meghalaya football stadium collapse : A portion of the iconic P A Sangma Football Stadium in Meghalaya's Tura has collapsed, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in December last year. The officials informed that the stadium was a part of the PA Sangma Sports Complex which is being built by the government at a cost of Rs 127 crore. Fortunately, no casualties has been reported in the incident that took place on Thursday.

The initial cause has been noted

"A part of the peripheral retaining wall of the football stadium of the P A Sangma Sports Complex collapsed. The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Official investigation has been launched

"The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, has launched an official investigation into the matter," it said.

Earlier in May last year, a part of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building had collapsed. This caused a political furore in the state ahead of assembly elections.

