Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya to be sealed till March 2 | Deets inside

Meghalaya Elections 2023: To ensure a free and fair assembly election in the state, the Election Commission on Friday ordered to seal the Indo-Bangladesh border. An official informed that the Indo-Bangladesh border will remain sealed till March 2 in view of the assembly election. F R Kharkong, State Chief Electoral Officer in addition to this claimed that the poll panel has also directed the sealing of the inter-state board with Assam

The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the inter-state border with Assam till March 2, he said. Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Movement of people in the border area restricted

“All districts having the international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal and movement of people in the border areas would be restricted,” Kharkongor told PTI.

'Border Haats' operation deferred

The operation of 'border haats' has also been deferred till the completion of the election process. “If the unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, there is a likelihood of law and order problems leading to danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity,” the CEO said.

PM Modi addressed a rally in Shillong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making strong contributions to it. Addressing a public rally here, he exuded confidence that 'lotus', the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state, as the saffron party-led government has always prioritised the well-being of its people.

"Lack of road, rail, and air connectivity had in the past obstructed development in Meghalaya. During the last nine years, however, the BJP government at the Centre has brought about positive changes in the state and the northeastern region. "Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone wants the BJP to be in power in Meghalaya," he asserted.

The PM stressed that Meghalaya needs to free from dynasty politics. "Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers.

People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family," he underlined.

The PM, who had earlier taken part in a road show here, said he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by people during the programme. "This love, this blessing of yours.

(with inputs from PTI)

