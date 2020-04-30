Image Source : PTI Meghalaya declares 10 of 11 districts as 'green zones', allows inter-district movement

The Meghalaya government on Thursday declared 10 of the state's 11 districts as 'green zones' and allowed inter-district movement there, a op official said. The decision was taken as no COVID-19 case was reported from these districts, he said. All the 12 COVID-19 cases in the state, including one death, have been reported in the state capital that falls under East Khasi Hills district.

"Barring East Khasi Hills district, all other 10 districts in the state are in the green zone as they have not reported any COVID-19 cases. All deputy commissioners in the

green zones may allow inter-district movement," Political Department secretary Cyril V D Diengdoh said in a letter to the district magistrates. The inter-district movement has been allowed in the green zones on the condition that people do not transit through East Khasi Hills district, he said. Meanwhile, the state government has identified over

10,200 people from the state stranded in various parts of the country, including around 2,500 in other northeastern states.

"They have been asked to register themselves online at www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid or with government helpline numbers 8132011037/8433038716/9711544148 and 7338550288 if they want to return to their homes on May 4, a day after the lockdown is scheduled to be lifted," another senior official said.

