Image Source : PTI/FILE Meghalaya reports one more COVID-19 case; tally rises to 44

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya surged to 44 after one more person has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. Of the total cases, currently, 30 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 13 patients have so far recovered from the infection, and one has succumbed to the viral disease.

The new patient is a high-risk contact of a 72-year-old person who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, he added.

"One high risk contact of a positive patient has tested positive for COVID19 in Shillong. Person is under medical supervision," the chief minister tweeted.

The new patient hails from a village in Ri-Bhoi district and has no travel history. The entire village has been declared a containment zone, health officials said.

There are at least 13 persons in the village and 16 others in East Khasi Hills district who are considered high- risk contacts of the 72-year-old patient, Director of Health Services, Aman War said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage