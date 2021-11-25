Congress failed to play role of main opposition party: Mukul Sangama on why 12 MLAs joined TMC

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Meghalaya Congress Latest News: The Congress has failed to play the role of the main opposition party in the country, former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said on Thursday as he sought to explain the reasons behind exodus of 12 Congress MLAs to the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Shillong, Sangma formally announced his decision to join the TMC and said it was taken in the interest of 'duty and responsibility'.

"We have taken a decision to march with the Trinamool Congress," he said, adding," A complete sense of commitment towards serving the people has brought us to take this decision. In 2018 Assembly elections, we were confident of forming govt but we could not. Again, post-poll there were activities to poach our members."

The Congress has suffered a body blow in Meghalaya as 12 of its 17 MLAs led by former CM Mukul Sangma walked over to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

The breakaway group has submitted a list of MLAs crossing over to the TMC to state Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and informed him about their decision.

The development is a major boost for West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been trying to expand her party's footprint beyond her native state.

The move came a day after three-term Congress MP from Bihar Kirti Azad, former JD(U) general secretary Pawan Varma and Haryana politician Ashok Tanwar joined her party.

