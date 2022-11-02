Meghalaya: CM Sangma's chopper makes emergency landing at Union Christian College due to bad weather | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SANGMACONRAD Meghalaya: CM Sangma's chopper makes an emergency landing due to bad weather

Meghalaya CM's helicopter emergency landing: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma's helicopter made an emergency landing at Union Christain College (UCC) in Umiam on Wednesday.

According to reports, the emergency landing was made after the helicopter could not get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong owing to bad weather.

The chief minister took to Twitter to explain that severe weather forced the helicopter to land at the United Christian College Ground near Umiam Lake, where he enjoyed the picturesque surroundings, interacted with college staff members, and also had lunch.

"Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day! (sic)," he added.

In a short video accompanying the tweet, the chief minister was seen walking from the ground to the college and sharing the story of the emergency landing with others while having a humble lunch.

"We diverted for safety reasons and it is good. We will figure out a way to get back to the city," the CM added.

