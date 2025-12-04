Meet with PM Modi, Rajghat visit and more: Putin's 28-hour India visit begins today | 10 Points India and Russia may also sign multiple defence pacts. Russia has offered its Su-57 fifth generation aircraft. Besides, Russia may also supply additional S-400 air defence systems, which played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon for his 28-hour visit to India. This will be Putin's first India visit since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022. During his visit, where the two sides are expected to sign a plethora of pacts and agreements, Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, and attend the 23rd annual India-Russia Summit.

It must be noted that Putin's visit to India comes a year after PM Modi visited Russia, which is considered to be a time-tested partner for India.

Here's everything you need to know about Putin's India visit in 10 points: