Meet with PM Modi, Rajghat visit and more: Putin's 28-hour India visit begins today | 10 Points

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon for his 28-hour visit to India. This will be Putin's first India visit since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022. During his visit, where the two sides are expected to sign a plethora of pacts and agreements, Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, and attend the 23rd annual India-Russia Summit.
It must be noted that Putin's visit to India comes a year after PM Modi visited Russia, which is considered to be a time-tested partner for India.
Here's everything you need to know about Putin's India visit in 10 points:
- According to news agency PTI, Putin will likely arrive in New Delhi at 4.30 pm on Thursday and will straight head to PM Modi's residence where he will attend a one-on-one dinner with him.
- On Friday, he will attend the 23rd annual India-Russia Summit at the Hyderabad House, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome. Following this, he will also attend a lunch with PM Modi at the same venue.
- In addition to this, he will also visit Rajghat and attend the launch of new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster RT, before attending a state banquet by President Murmu. It is expected that Putin will wrap up his India visit by 9.30 pm on Friday.
- One of the key issues that might be discussed is India's procurement of Russian oil. The Trump administration has slapped huge tariffs on India for buying Russian crude, a move India has called 'unjust'. Notably, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said India's purchase of Russian crude may decline for "a brief period" in view of Western sanctions.
- There may also be a discussion on the Ukraine conflict that has been going on for the past 2.5 years. India has always maintained that Russia and Ukraine should resolve all issues through 'dialogue and diplomacy'.
- India and Russia may also sign multiple defence pacts. Russia has offered its Su-57 fifth generation aircraft. Besides, Russia may also supply additional S-400 air defence systems, which played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.
- India and Russia had signed a USD 5 billion deal in October 2018 to buy five units of the S-400 missile systems, despite America's pressure and threat of sanctions.
- It should be noted that ahead of signing the defence pacts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting in New Delhi with his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov.
- Trade is also a key issue which will likely be discussed. Under the trade basket, Indian exports to Russia are expected to significantly increase in areas of pharma, agriculture, food products and consumer goods. The move comes amid concerns in New Delhi over a ballooning trade deficit in favour of Russia.
- India's annual procurement of goods and services from Russia amounts to around USD 65 billion, while Russia's imports from India stand at around USD 5 billion. Officials said India is also looking at boosting cooperation in the fertiliser sector. Russia supplies three to four million tonnes of fertilisers to India annually.